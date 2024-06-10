Advertisement
TERROR ATTACK IN REASI

Pak-Backed TRF Claims Responsibility For Terror Attack On Pilgrims' Bus In J&K's Reasi

Terror Attack On Bus In J&K: The TRF warned of additional attacks targeting tourists and non-locals, describing the Reasi attack as merely the beginning of a renewed start. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Terror Attack On Bus In J&K: Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi that claimed nine lives and injured 33 individuals. In a message, the TRF warned of additional attacks targeting tourists and non-locals, describing the Reasi attack as merely the beginning of a renewed start. As per reports, TRF deleted the post from the website soon after. India officially labeled The Resistance Front as a terrorist organisation in 2023.

Later, the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), associated with JeM, posted a statement on their website condemning the incident as horrifying. They declared their opposition to attacks on civilians and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of orchestrating the act. 

Security has been on high alert in the region, and a massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists. 

As the bus was returning from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, terrorists hiding in the nearby forest ambushed the vehicle and opened fire. A bullet struck the driver, causing him to lose control and the bus to roll down the gorge. The attack resulted in the deaths of both the driver and the conductor.

