Pak terrorist with JeM links gunned down by security forces in Kashmir's Kulgam district

Srinagar: Abu-Huraira, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad was killed in Batpora village of Kulgam district in South Kashmir claimed security forces.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar through his official Twitter handle for Kashmir Police Zone said, "Killed terrorists has been identified as Abu Hurarah, a foreign Pakistani terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including AK rifle recovered."

Earlier two civilians and an army soldier were also injured during a gunfight. All of them were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Also: Read: Stop Bhajans, Surya Namaskar in Schools, Muslim body seeks BAN over students made to 'sing Hindu religious songs' in Kashmir

Giving details of the operation Srinagar-based defense PRO Lt.Col Emran Moosavi said, "On receipt of specific information regarding the presence of unidentified terrorists in Welsbatapura village, Kulgam District, a joint cordon, and search operation was launched in the area by Indian Army along with JKP and CRPF at about 01:45 PM on 26 Sep 22."

A quick cordon around the suspected cluster of houses in the village was established by the security forces. On suspecting the presence of one to two terrorists in one of the houses, the Security Forces started evacuating the civilians in the vicinity to a safe location.

As has been observed in earlier operations as well, the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire, in hope of exploiting an opportunity to escape. "Sensing the danger to civilian lives and disregarding personal safety, the troops speeded up the evacuation process, simultaneously pinning down the terrorist with accurate fire," the PRO said

While attempting to rescue civilians and moving them out of the firefight zone, one officer sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to a hospital in Srinagar. Two civilians also sustained splinter injuries.

Emran added, "On positive confirmation of no civilian presence around the target house, Army conducted a deliberate operation to neutralize the terrorist. The terrorist was subsequently neutralized and has been identified by JKP as Abu Hurrarah, a resident of Pakistan and a hardcore member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist organization. One AK series rifle, one pistol, grenades, and other warlike stores have been recovered from the spot"

The security force has managed to kill 154 terrorists till now in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of those terrorists, 41 were Pakistani. During these encounters, 20 security personnel and 21 civilians too have lost their lives.

Jammu Kashmir with other security forces has also managed to arrest 74 active terrorists this year since January, 208 terrorist supporters have also been arrested.