Pakistan advertise for a non-Sikh CEO of Kartarpur Corridor's Project Management Unit

New Delhi: To run the management and religious affairs of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor, the Pakistan government has initiated a process of appointment of a Muslim head of yet to be operationalized Project Management Unit (PMU) which was created by the Pakistan government in November 2019.

Pakistan government, in recent past, gave an advertisement for the appointment of staff for the PMU including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) which is likely to be a Muslim like that of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), which manage the affairs of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and is headed by a Muslim Dr. Aamar Ahmad.

The Economic Coordination Committee of Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet had in November 2019 approved the establishment of PMU.

The advertisement specifically calls for Pakistani Sikh nationals to apply for the posts of ragi, granthi, pathi, kirtani but it has asked for any Pakistani citizens to apply for the remaining over one hundred jobs including the top post of CEO.

A source informed Zee News that PMU whose senior positions would be held by Pakistani Muslims would manage the day-to-day management affairs of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib and would also ‘guide’ Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) on taking ‘appropriate’ religious decisions.

“PMU will look after the day-to-day affairs, management and accounts, etc. of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib and it has been specifically created so it could have its own dedicated funds for development and infrastructure,” said sources. However, the sources didn’t satisfactorily reply as to why the PSGPC was not handed over to the management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Sources here informed that the Pakistan government had given an advertisement for 126 posts for the PMU which could start functioning independently in near future.

Pakistan government earns US$20 from every pilgrim arriving in Pakistan from India through the Kartarpur Corridor besides it has also given rise to several faith-based economical activities