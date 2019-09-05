Pakistan Army, ISI planning major infiltration of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, warn intelligence agencies

With Pakistan's aim of fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir after India abrogated Article 370 and ended the former state's special status failing miserably, the country's Army and spy agency ISI are together aiming for a major infiltration of terrorists into the newly-created Union Territory. According to the assessment report of Indian intelligence agencies, Pakistan Army and ISI have set up three new terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for pushing a large number of highly trained terrorists into the country.

Indian intelligence agencies have also identified 18 terror camps and launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where terrorists are being trained or getting ready to infiltrate into India by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The camps and launch pads are being monitored and helped by Pakistan Army and ISI in their devilish activities

The agencies have also identified terror camps and launch pads along the LoC) in PoK. Prominent terror camps have been spotted in three sectors of LoC--Manshera, Kotli and A-3. Under Manshera, launch pads are present in Balakot, Garhi, Habibullah, Batrasi, Chero Mandi, Shiwai Nala, Muskara, and Abdullah bin Masood.

In the Kotli area, terror camps and launch pads have been recognised in Gulpur, Sesa, Barali, Dungi and Kotli. In the A-3 sector, terror camps have been found in Kali Ghati and Hazire. In addition to these, new camps have been spotted in Bahawalpur, Bumba and Barnala.

The desperation of Pakistan to escalate violence inside India reached the zenith after Centre abrogated Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, removing the special status to the erstwhile state.

Unmasking the iniquitous intention of Pakistan and its military, the Indian Army on Wednesday asserted that the neighbour is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to infiltrate maximum terrorists inside India. Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said that Pakistan is taking these steps to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had said all the launch pads are now full and infiltration attempts are being made every day. He added that intrusive efforts are being made round the clock with the help of the Pakistani Army.

Lt Gen Dhillon also confirmed that there were infiltration attempts in Poonch and Rajouri area. The Army added that it had arrested two Pakistani terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on August 21 from Jammu and Kashmir. It further released the confession video of the terrorists.

ISI is planning to create communal tension in Jammu and Kashmir by ordering terrorists to attack religious places in the region, intelligence agencies sources told Zee Media. Sources added that ISI has ordered the terror groups operating in Kashmir valley to target religious places. The nefarious plan of ISI has been revealed after the interception of messages between terrorists and their Pakistan-based handlers.

Sources said that ISI's main aim is to create tension in Kashmir Valley and instigate the people of the region against the Indian security forces stationed in Kashmir to maintain law and order.