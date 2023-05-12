Pakistan Army Maintaining Large Number Of Terrorists In Launchpads Along LoC: Intel Sources

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing internal strike, the Pakistan Army is maintaining a high number of terrorists in multiple launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC) with India.

"It seems that even the ongoing internal strike has not affected its sponsoring of terrorism as it is maintaining a high number of terrorists in the multiple launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC) with India. The agencies are receiving inputs that terrorists have come to launchpads from their camps and are waiting to be pushed towards the Indian side," sources in the security establishment said.

According to the sources, different groups of terrorists numbering between 10-20 are waiting at the launchpads in Neelam Valley, Leepa Valley and Jhelum Valley.

"The Indian security forces are keeping a close watch on the activities of the Pakistan Army and terrorist grouping sponsored by it in the Indian territory. The Pakistani terror groups have been activated by the Pakistan Army and their government to disrupt the forthcoming G-20 meeting in Kashmir valley on May 23-24", the sources said.

Asked about the activities of the Pakistan Army on the LoC and if they have reduced numbers in areas close to India to quell protests in cities, sources said, "There has been no reduction in troop numbers by the Pakistan Army as they maintain a sizeable number in Cantonment land to deal with such issues."

The activities of the Pakistan Army on the LoC have slowed down but there is neither reduction nor an increase in the number of troops deployed there, the sources said.

Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, last week issued an apparent threat to the G-20 meeting in Kashmir saying that "Waqt Aane Par Aisa Jawab Denge...." during his press conference in Goa after the conclusion of the SCO foreign minister's meeting.