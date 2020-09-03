Pakistan Army resorts to ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. At around 6.45 pm, the Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of the district.

The Indian Army was retaliating befittingly when last reports came in. This is the second ceasefire violation in the union territory within 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was martyred when Pakistan resorted to unproved ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rajouri district. The JCO deployed on a forward post in the Tarkundi sector was injured in Pakistan firing and later succumbed, police sources said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and opened fire at forward posts in the Keri sector, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, the sources said. The JCO was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to injuries, the sources said, adding Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but the exact details are awaited. According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh was a resident of Punjab`s Amritsar.

Pakistan damaged several structures when it targetted civilian areas during ceasefire violation along the LoC in Bandipora district. According to reports, six structures, including four residential houses and two schools, were damaged. The Pakistani Army resorted to motor shelling in Gurez area of the district on September 1 (Tuesday) night.

A police officer said that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked motor shelling in forward areas of Gurez late in the evening. However, no injury or casualties was reported. Indian troops gave befitting reply to the unproved ceasefire violation of Pakistan in the area and exchange of fire was going on till late night in the area.

On Wednesday too, an infiltration bid was foiled in Nowgam sector of Handwara area of Kupwara district where after suspicious movement Indian troops challenged the intruders. A brief exchange of fire took place and a large scale search operation was launched in the area. It was still going on when last reports came in.

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire on the LoC with impunity since the beginning of 2020. In over 2,720 ceasefire violations, 27 civilians have been killed and another 100 injured.