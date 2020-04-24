हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, fires small arms, mortars

Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri, fires small arms, mortars
File Photo

Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Friday (April 24) shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

"At about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri", a defence spokesperson said adding that Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to the Pakistan troops.

Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

This is the 17th consecutive day of shelling and firing by Pakistani forces along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

