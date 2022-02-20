हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Pakistan arrests 31 Indian fishermen, seizes 5 boats

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) announced that it made the arrest from Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEC) on 18 February. The PMSA said that one of its "ship apprehended five Indian fishing boats along with 31 crew."

Pakistan arrests 31 Indian fishermen, seizes 5 boats
Image credit: ANI

Islamabad: Pakistan's maritime authorities have arrested 31 Indian fishermen and seized five of their vessels for allegedly fishing in the country's territorial waters, officials said on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said that it apprehended the intruding vessels on Friday (February 18) during patrolling in the Pakistan Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) announced that it made the arrest from Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEC) on 18 February.
The PMSA said that one of its "ship apprehended five Indian fishing boats along with 31 crew."

The boats were towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani Law and UN Convention on Law of the Sea, it said.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest fishermen from either side for violating the maritime boundary which is poorly marked at some points.

Fishermen from Pakistan and India usually end up in jails after they are arrested for fishing illegally in each other's territorial waters.

