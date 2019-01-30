Pakistan behind 'worst anti-India propaganda' globally in 5 years

The worst anti-India propaganda in the last five years is currently underway globally backed by Pakistan, sources in New Delhi said on Wednesday, even as the news of disruption caused by pro-Pakistan Khalistani demonstration in front of Indian mission comes from London and Washington.

On January 26, a group 10-15 Khalistani disruptors tried to burn the Indian national flag in the presence of Pakistani media channels in Washington but the protest fizzled out due to a large number of Indian community members.

In London too, Pakistan-backed anti-India protestors tried to create disruptions. On the same day in London, a protest took place in which an Indian flag was burnt. Following the incident, New Delhi strongly raised the matter with London.

It is believed that Pakistan is miffed with its growing isolation led by countries in South Asia.

Incidentally, the 2016 SAARC summit in Islamabad was cancelled after countries in the region boycotted the event due to Islamabad's support to terror in the region. After India's withdrawal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka also issued statements boycotting the summit.

In 2018, an anti-India Khalistani rally was organised by Pakistan-origin Lord Nazir Ahmed in Trafalgar Square of London. Meanwhile in Canada also, many anti-India events were organised by pro-Khalistan groups in 2018.

According to the Canada government report, the country itself faces threat from Khalistanis.

The 2018 report on a terrorist threat to Canada stated, "Canada continues to face threats from individuals inspired to commit violence based on other forms of extremism, including right-wing, Shia Islamist, and Sikh (Khalistani) extremists."