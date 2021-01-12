Pakistan, China form potent threat, their collusivity cannot be wished away: Army Chief Gen Naravane

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday (January 12) said that Pakistan and China together form a "potent" threat, and the "threat of collusivity" cannot be wished away, ahead of the Army Day.

During his annual press conference, General Naravane said, "Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away," adding "Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism. We have zero-tolerance for terror. We reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our own choosing and with precision. This is a clear message we have sent across."

The Army Chief said, "We did so and came out on the top. The main challenge was COVID-19 and the situation at the northern borders... We have maintained a high state of alertness all along the northern borders. We are hoping for a peaceful solution but are ready to meet any eventuality. All logistics are taken care of."

Naravane said, "A broad roadmap has been prepared to bring in all the new technologies to develop a technology-enabled army to meet challenges of future."

Live TV

Talking about increasing security challenges at the Line of Actual Control, Naravane said a need was felt about "rebalancing" of troops along the northern borders, adding "that is what we have put in place now."

The Chief of Army staff said he was hopeful that India and China will be able to reach an agreement for disengagement and de-escalation based on an approach of mutual and equal security, adding "I am confident of finding a solution to the issue on the basis of mutual and equal security."

Gen Naravane said there was no reduction in the deployment of troops by both India and China in eastern Ladakh. He said Indian troops are maintaining a high level of alertness all along the Line of Actual Control and not just Ladakh.

In a significant development, the Chinese Army has moved back around 10,000 troops from the depth areas near the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. The deployment in the frontline areas, however, remained the same and the troops from both sides remain in an eyeball to eyeball situation at several locations in that sector.

Government sources told ANI that the Chinese Army has moved back around 10,000 troops from its traditional training areas opposite Eastern Ladakh sector and areas near it.

Currently, about 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the standoff.

(With Agency Inputs)