Khalistani terrorists

Pakistan cyber expert's major role in training Khalistani terrorists unmasked: Sources

According to sources, information has been received about a terrorist associated with Sikh for Justice (SFJ) in Pakistan, who is sending links to make explosives to Khalistani elements present in Punjab. The movement of Khalistan-backed groups was also seen in Punjab and Haryana who are involved in the smuggling of arms through terrorist groups Babbar Khalsa, Khalistan Zindabad Force and Pakistani handlers.

Pakistan cyber expert's major role in training Khalistani terrorists unmasked: Sources

In a major development, the role of Pakistani cyber expert preparing to train Khalistani terrorists to make explosives online has been unmasked, according to intelligence sources on Monday. According to intelligence inputs to Zee News, many Khalistani elements are sending links through social media to Khalistani elements in Punjab to make explosives.

According to sources, information has been received about a terrorist associated with Sikh for Justice (SFJ) in Pakistan, who is sending links to make explosives to Khalistani elements present in Punjab.

In Pakistan, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) met the commander of Khalistan Zindabad Force, SFJ and Khalistani Tiger Force, after which the plan of training on explosives on social media has been expedited via the cyber expert, added the sources. ISI is funding the SFJ in a massive manner and ISI has set up centres in Spain, Canada, UK and Thailand to fund SFJ, added the sources.

The movement of Khalistan-backed groups was also seen in Punjab and Haryana who are involved in the smuggling of arms through terrorist groups Babbar Khalsa, Khalistan Zindabad Force and Pakistani handlers.

