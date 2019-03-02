Pakistan defends JeM yet again, claims terror group not responsible for Pulwama attack

New Delhi: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, yet again, defended for Jaish-e-Mohammed, claiming that the terror outfit is not responsible for the ghastly Pulwama terror attack. Notably, JeM had claimed responsibility soon after the attack took place on February 14.

In an interview to BBC, Qureshi said that the crisis between the two neighbouring countries would not have taken place, had India listened to what Pakistan was saying. He said that Pakistan will act upon terrorism if India can provide evidence to them.

Replying to a question, the Pakistan foreign minister clearly said that JeM has not claimed responsibility of the Pulwama attack.

On Friday, Qureshi did not attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being hosted by the United Arab Emirates over the grouping's failure to rescind the invitation to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj. Despite strong protest from Pakistan, Swaraj was invited to the OIC meeting as a guest of honour.

The Pakistani minister's interview was conducted on a day when the entire nation was awaiting the arrival of IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after an air combat between the air forces of the two countries.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early on Tuesday. It came 11 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.