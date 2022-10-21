Pakistan exits anti-terror body FATF grey list, strategic concerns rise for India

In a big global development, Pakistan, criticised for sheltering and harbouring terrorist organisations, was dropped from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force's Grey List - where it was subjected to strict monitoring on receipt of foreign funds.

The FATF's jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring, often referred to as 'grey list', added the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Tanzania and Mozambique to the list. Along with Pakistan, Nicaragua was also removed from FATF's Grey List.



"No longer subject to FATF's increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system," FATF said in a statement.



The development comes as big setback for India and PM Narendra Modi's dispensation - that has left no stone unturned to corner Islamabad on world stage.

