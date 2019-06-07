Pakistan foreign minister writes to EAM S Jaishankar, advocates dialogue

New Delhi: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has written a letter to S Jaishankar congratulating him on his appointment as the External Affairs Minister and also advocated talks between the two countries. Jaishankar took the charge of office formally on May 31. He has served as the former foreign secretary.

In the letter advocating talks between India and Pakistan, Qureshi said that the ties between the two nations have been frayed since the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, whose responsibility was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

This comes at the backdrop of the visit of Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood to India on Eid, during which he offered Namaz at Delhi's historic Jama Masjid. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that it was a "personal visit and there was no meeting scheduled" between Pakistan and Indian officials.

Meanwhile, the MEA has dismissed reports of any meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of Shanghai cooperation organization next week in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

MEA's spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in response to a question at the first weekly MEA presser of the new government said, "To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM at the SCO Summit in Bishkek."

PM Khan had called PM Modi to congratulate after his victory in the Lok Sabha election and during the call, PM Modi asked him to create an environment free of terrorirism.