Pakistan funding Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, Rohingyas for terror strikes in India

Pakistan is funding terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to foment trouble in India. According to Indian intelligence agencies, Pakistan's notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is using the fund to train a group of Rohingyas in Bangladesh to carry out terror strikes in India.

The report accessed by Zee Media states that ISI has recruited at least 40 Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar for its nefarious mission. The training is being imparted by JMB, which is the most deadly terror group in Bangladesh.

Sources claim ISI has received funds from groups in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan for the training. The Pakistani intelligence agency has already given Rs 1 crore to JMB as part of the first tranche.

The intelligence report has been shared with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force and Research and Analysis Wing who are keeping a close watch on the activities of JMB terrorists and Rohingyas. India banned JMB, which is also known as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan, for its terror activities in May 2019.

A 22-year-old suspected JMB terrorist was arrested in West Bengal, which shares a large and porous border with Bangladesh, by NIA in December 2019 in connection with a terror module in Bengaluru. The suspected terrorists identified as Mosaraf Hossain alias Moosa is reportedly involved in a terror module. The module was busted in Bengaluru in May 2019 after a large quantity of arms and ammunition including hand grenades and circuits of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from a house, which was allegedly rented by JMB terrorists, in Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara in July 2019.

JMB was formed in April 1998 near Bangladesh capital Dhaka in Palampur by Abdur Rahman. The terror group has been actively involved in pushing fake Indian currency through the international border in West Bengal and Assam with the help of ISI.