Pakistan Governance Crisis: President Arif Alvi DIRECT CHALLENGE To Army! Signs 2 Big Bills, Makes Big Move...

President Arif Alvi of Pakistan has made a significant move by refusing to sign two pivotal bills, alleging deception by his staff. On Sunday, President Alvi declined to approve the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023. This act by President Alvi is seen as a challenging stance against the military, considering he is a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and closely associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

**Controversial Sections Removed**

Both bills had initially received approval from the National Assembly and were later presented in the Senate. However, treasury members raised objections to the bills, leading to the removal of contentious sections. Subsequently, the Senate Chairman referred the revised bills to a standing committee. After the committee's review and approval, the bills returned to the Senate, where they were endorsed. Following Senate approval, the bills were sent to the President for his signature, which he ultimately refused.



**Understanding the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023**

The Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 outlines that intentional actions causing harm to the country or acting against its interests will be considered criminal. It also specifies that individuals attacking restricted areas or causing harm to an enemy for the enemy's benefit will face penalties. The amendment proposes that alleged offenders will be subject to trials in special courts, with decisions expected within 30 days.

**The Implications of the Army Act**

The Army Act governs rules concerning the retirement of military personnel. According to this law, any military personnel retiring, resigning, or being dismissed cannot engage in political activities for a period of two years. Additionally, military officers or personnel serving in sensitive roles cannot partake in political activities for five years post-retirement. Those found guilty of violating the Army Act, including retired or retiring military officers, could face imprisonment for up to two years. Furthermore, any serving or retired military personnel who malign or ridicule the army on digital or social media platforms may be penalized under the Electronic Crimes Act.