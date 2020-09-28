Pakistan has de-listed over 4000 international terrorists, India tells UN

NEW DELHI: In a strong statement highlighting Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism, India has told the United Nations Human Rights council that Islamabad has de-listed 4000 international terrorists and continues to be a safe haven for terrorists.

India's first secretary to the United Nations in Geneva, Pawan Badhe said, "Full-scale training camps and launchpads of terrorists are being escalated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Ladakh at great expense for sustaining cross-border terrorism against India."

"It's not without reason that Pakistan remains a safe harbour for terrorists. While the world is busy combatting COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan hoodwinks the world to allow delisting more than 4,000 proscribed terrorists to sustain its terror ecosystem," Badhe said.

The statement comes even as Pakistan's fate will be decided by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in October, where it remains on the grey list. Failing to fulfil its anti-terror commitments means it could be blacklisted next month.

Indian diplomat pointed to how the country is changing the demographics of Pakistan occupied Kashmir where he said, "Pakistan’s deceit and hypocrisy is best demonstrated when it orchestrated mass influx to Pakistan Occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh through discriminatory domicile laws."

"Its baffling that there are three outsiders for every four in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Ladakh," he said, and cited imprisonment of political activist like baba jan for raising voice.

The comments assume significance as Pakistan plans to declare Pakistan occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan as the 5th province of the country.

India statement focused on the situation of minorities in the country, terming the country as 'killing field for minorities' especially when "fate of religious and ethnic minorities is well known when beheading is the only option in Pakistan in exchange for the freedom of religion."

Pawan said, Pakistan has 'institutionalized enforced disappearance' and has become 'minefield for journalists and human rights defenders.'