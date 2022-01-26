Pakistan has 'established' history of aiding and actively supporting terrorists: India at UN

New Delhi: India on Wednesday (January 26, 2022) hit back at Pakistan and said that the country has an 'established' history of aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

While responding to Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Munir Akram, who alleged that India has funded and supported UNSC listed terrorist entities to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks against the Pakistani military, New Delhi said that Islamabad holds the 'ignoble record' of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council.

"This is not the first time the representative of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down," R Madhusudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said.

"Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country which has been globally recognized as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy," he added.

Watch: Mr. @Msudan, Counsellor makes further statement at the #UNSC Open debate on 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: #WarInCities - Protection of Civilians in Urban Settings' @MeaIndia pic.twitter.com/QBn36jFhzW — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) January 25, 2022

"It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council. So much so that most terrorist attacks around the world have their origin, in some form or the other, to Pakistan," Madhusudan stated.

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been called out for supporting terrorists

He also attacked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and said that they have been called out for being supporters of terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden, but they continue to carry on down the same path undeterred.

"We are discussing protection of civilians today. The biggest threat to civilians today come from terrorists. As we mentioned earlier, the perpetrators of the heinous terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 continue to enjoy patronage of the state which Munir Akram represents," Madhusudan added.

Entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will always be integral part of India

He also reiterated India's position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 'were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India', irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets.

"This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," he said.

Madhusudan stated that India desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries, including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore declaration.

"However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan's Munir Akram had said that India has funded and supported UNSC listed terrorist entities to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks against the Pakistani military and civilian targets, including on Karachi Stock Exchange in 2020, Lahore in 2021 and the killing of Chinese Pakistani engineers in Dasu in 2021.

He had also called upon the UNSC to take cognizance of the 'compelling evidence' - 3,432 cases of war crimes perpetrated by senior officers of the Indian occupying forces since 1989 and to hold accountable those responsible for such crimes and grave breaches of International humanitarian law IHL.

Amb Munir Akram @UN SC debate pic.twitter.com/ys6plRqCmC — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY (@PakistanUN_NY) January 25, 2022

India and Pakistan were speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: War In Cities - Protection of Civilians in Urban Settings'.

