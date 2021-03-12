Pakistan has no locus standi on Gilgit Baltistan, says UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri

New Delhi: Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, exiled chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), said that Gilgit Baltistan is a historical and legal part of the disputed state of Jammu Kashmir. Since Gilgit-Baltistan is a historical and legal part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, we have serious concerns and strongly oppose, and condemn Pakistani attempts to annex Gilgit Baltistan as its part, he said, while talking to the media.

Sardar Shaukat said, “This an open secret that Pakistan is treating Gilgit Baltistan and so-called Azad Kashmir as its colony, assemblies at Gilgit Baltistan and so-called Azad Kashmir is powerless and at the mercy of Pakistan, its law enforcement forces and secret agencies.”

Kashmiri mentioned that according to UNCIP resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir, the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is disputed. "Pakistan has no locus standi on it. Even the constitution of Pakistan clearly says that Gilgit-Baltistan is a disputed territory and part of the state of Jammu Kashmir. Annexing disputed areas into Pakistan would not only be against the constitution of Pakistan," he added.

Kashmiri further said, “nationalists are bared to take part in the elections each candidate pre-screened and has to submit an oath of loyalty to Pakistan that he/she believes in State of Jammu Kashmir accession with Pakistan, he/she is loyal to Pakistan and will be loyal to Pakistan. It shows that Islamabad always imposed subservient and puppet governments in our areas to implement its agenda and policies. The same is happening in Gilgit Baltistan there is no true representation of local people in government.”

In a statement, UKPNP said that we never opposed development in the region but we always demanded from Pakistan for improvement of local people of Gilgit Baltistan, we asked Islamabad to give them the right to full self-governance and ownership of their natural resources but Pakistan never considers these demands her main purpose is to take full control of our areas, she and China are already involved in the plundering of natural resources in the name of CPEC and other mega projects without the consultation of the local population. Natives of our areas are denied ownership of their natural resources, royalty, and self-governance, basic human and fundamental rights.

It said that Pakistani officials and defence analysts on mainstream media and in their articles mentioned that China has invested Billions of Dollars in CPEC and now it wants to secure its investment and pressurize Islamabad to merge Gilgit Baltistan into Pakistan.

This is unfortunate that Pakistan gave free hand to China in our areas, annexation of Gilgit Baltistan is very sensitive and dangerous to peace and security in the region, it will not only be destructive for people of the State of Jammu & Kashmir but the entire South Asian region, Sardar Shaukat added.