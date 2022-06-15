NewsIndia
PAKISTAN

Pakistan in BIG trouble: Whole country is plunged into 'Darkness', Imran Khan in a state of SHOCK

Pakistan Crisis: Pakistan's economy is going through a difficult time. The rate of price rise has reached 13.8 per cent. Due to which the food crisis has also reached a miserable state.

Written by - Pritam Saha|Edited by: Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
  • Due to lack of fuel, electricity cannot be generated in the country.
  • As a result, the period of black out is getting longer.
  • the Pakistani administration has said that the blackout period may be extended in the coming days.

Pakistan's electricity crisis is becoming more and more acute. Due to lack of fuel, electricity cannot be generated in the country. As a result, the period of black out is getting longer. Which increased to 12 hours now. This situation is reminiscent of Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, adding to the fears, the Pakistani administration has said that the blackout period may be extended in the coming days.

Pakistan Crisis: Why is this the case in Pakistan?

In fact, the amount of fuel in the country is increasingly running out. A few days ago, the Shahbaz Sharif government took several decisions as a precautionary measure.

1. Work from home has been made mandatory in many offices.

2. Orders have been issued to end the wedding ceremony before 10 pm.

3. Steps are also being taken to turn off the street lights at certain intervals.

4. The use of air conditioning devices has been restricted.

However, despite these warnings, it is not possible to pull the plug on the fuel crisis. So the time limit of black out is increasing. Many cities of the country, including Islamabad, are submerged in darkness. 

Pakistan's economy is going through a difficult time. The rate of price rise has reached 13.8 per cent. Due to which the food crisis has also reached a miserable state. Imran Khan, who has just been in a state of shock, has expressed fear that this time the common Pakistani citizens will have to burn more in the burning of hunger. All in all, the situation is becoming increasingly dire. 

New Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is desperate to get out of this situation. But he's getting more and more of a hard job. The price of natural gas is becoming more and more expensive. Realizing that in this situation, it is no less challenging to handle the situation by continuously buying it at the cost of the knot, he said in the beginning of June that it is difficult for them to buy expensive fuel in this way. Because there is also a shortage of money in the treasury. All in all, the Pakistani administration, which is very uncomfortable, is trying to get rid of this situation, but the task is becoming increasingly difficult.

