Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan intruder arrested along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The intruder was found moving into this side in Nowshera sector on Friday night and was immediately arrested.

Pakistan intruder arrested along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri

Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was arrested by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday (July 18).

The intruder was found moving into this side in Nowshera sector late Friday night and was immediately arrested, he said.

Officials said the man was being questioned.

This is the second such arrest along the LoC in the past four days.

On July 15, Abdul Rehman (28), a resident of Nakyal village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested when he sneaked into this side from across the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district. 

