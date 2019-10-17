close

Attari

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF near Attari border

Representational image (File Photo)

New Delhi: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead on Wednesday by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Pakistan border in Attari. 

The man has been identified as Gulnawaz. He was trying to cross over into the Indian territory through the railway track near Attari. 

In the evening, the personnel on duty near the joint check post saw the man walking towards gate number 103 at zero line fence through the railway track. After which, they issued a warning to him and asked him to return. However, Gulnawaz refused to comply with the orders. In retaliation, the BSF personnel opened fire at him and he was shot dead. 

Soon after the incident, a flag meeting was called immediately to discuss about the infiltration bid with the Pakistan Rangers, who were also asked to claim the body. However, they refused to do so.

The top officials on duty, including BSF deputy inspector general (DIG), Amritsar sector, JS Oberoi, were also informed about the incident.

The BSF troops also launched a search operation near the Attari railway gate and its nearby areas. 

Beside the body, the BSF found a bag which had a salwar-kameez set, Pakistani currency worth Rs 160, one purse, a sim card, a memory card and a cigarette packet along with a lighter. 

