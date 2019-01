A Pakistani intruder was shot at on Saturday by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while he was trying to cross over to the Indian side in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was later admitted to a hospital.

The intruder was noticed by the BSF personnel manning a border outpost at Check Faqira area around 1 pm and asked to surrender.

They said the intruder was shot by the jawans near the fence after he ignored repeated warnings to surrender.

Further details are awaited.