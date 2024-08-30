Pakistan Invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi To SCO Summit In Islamabad

New Delhi: Pakistan has officially invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Islamabad this October, ANI reported citing Geo News.

During a weekly news briefing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan has invited all heads of government from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the upcoming Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Islamabad.

Baloch added that Islamabad has already received some confirmations for the SCO meeting, which Pakistan will host on October 15-16, ANI reported citing Geo News.

The official confirmation of Pakistan's invitations to the SCO member state heads came just two days after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that PM Modi would be invited to the regional summit.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier refused the media reports suggesting that PM Modi would not attend the upcoming SCO summit in Pakistan.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organization founded on June 15, 2001, in China's Shanghai. It was established by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, building on the earlier Shanghai Five mechanism.

The SCO currently comprises nine member states including the Republic of India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan.