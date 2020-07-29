Pakistan kills Indian Army porter in ceasefire violation along LoC in J&K's Baramulla

An Indian Army porter was killed on Wednesday afternoon when Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

The Pakistani troops opened fire in Uri sector of the district and the porter was killed in sniper fire. According to sources, the porter has been identified as Altaf Hussain, a resident of Gohalan village of Uri.

He was working with Army’s 11 Mahar unit and was posted with Tika Rajput, Lachipora post along LoC. A senior police officer of the district confirmed the incident.