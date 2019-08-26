Pakistan may wage war at LoC, push in Jaish terrorists through sea route

Continuing with its nefarious ways, Pakistan may be readying for war against India and is learnt to have reinforced its posts all along the Line of Control (LoC). It has also been learnt that terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed has been tasked with pushing in terrorists into India using sea routes.

Frustrated after India revoked Article 370 to truly integrate Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has failed to get any international support on the matter. Most countries have recognised that it is an internal matter of India and the Indian government has assured of peace, progress and prosperity to the people. As a result, calm has prevailed in the erstwhile state, now a Union Territory, which has further compounded Pakistan's despair. Zee News has learnt from highly-placed sources in the Indian security and intelligence establishments that Pakistan is steadily reinforcing its posts along LoC. As many as six additional brigades have been deployed here in what can only be seen as aggressive posturing.

The intent of Pakistan is not just aggressive along the LoC.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Monday that there are credible intelligence inputs of a possible JeM intrusion from the sea routes. "We have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert," he said.

Pakistan has long used terrorists to wage proxy wars against India. New Delhi's no-tolerance policy against terrorism has only made the Pakistani establishment as well as terrorist organisations sheltered and supported by it more frustrated. The frustration was amply evident when Pakistan PM Imran Khan addressed his nation on Monday. "Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility. Whether they support us or not, Pakistan will go to any extent," he announced. "The time has come for a final solution of Kashmir problem which has been festering for the last several decades."

Indian security and intelligence agencies are leaving nothing to chance and are monitoring the situation carefully.