Pakistan moves over 2,000 troops close to Line of Control: Indian Army sources

New Delhi: Amid tensions over the Kashmir issue, Pakistan has moved another brigade of close to 2,000 troops in the Bagh and Kotli sector close to the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Indian Army sources said on Thursday.

"At present, they have not been deployed in offensive posturing. However, the Indian Army is closely watching their movements," the sources informed news agency ANI. It added that the troops, who have been moved are from a peace location, for now have been stationed around 30 kilometres from the LoC.

The sources further said that the movement of the Pakistan Army troops has come at a time when it has already activated its terrorist infrastructure and terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have started recruiting locals and Afghans in a big way.

The sources added that the troops moved by the Pakistan Army are close to a brigade-size and their numbers would be more than 2,000.