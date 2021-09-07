हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurudwara Darbar Sahib

Muslim head of PMU to take decisions of Sikh religious affairs in Pakistan

Pakistan government has once again appointed a Muslim as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of  Project Management Unit (PMU) which was formed last year.

Pakistan: Muslim head of PMU to take decisions of Sikh religious affairs
Photo courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Ignoring Sikh religious sentiments, Pakistan government has once again appointed a Muslim as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of  Project Management Unit (PMU) which was formed last year to look after the day to day affairs of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib,  Kartarpur Corridor even as the  Pakistan  government claims that the PMU is constituted to look after the brass tacks of the corridor.

In recent past, the Additional Secretary (Administration), Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)  has appointed Muhammad Latif as the CEO, PMU , Kartarpur Corridor for a period of three years.

While condemning the appointment of a Muslim CEO of PMU President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Imran Khan government had sent a message to the Sikh micro minority community that all the decisions pertaining  to the  Sikh issues would be taken by the majority community. “We are writing to MEA to take up the issue with Pak government to give the management of Kartarpur Corridor to a Sikh” said he.


In July, the ETPB had advertised for the appointment of 126 member staff of PMU including CEO in Pakistan’s leading newspapers. Though ETPB had specifically mentioned that only Pak Sikhs could apply for the posts including ragi/kirtani, granthi’s, pathi’s and sewadars etc. but it had not mentioned anything for other posts including CEO, deputy secretary, security officer, accountant, assistant secretary, caretaker, security guards, driver, cook, sweeper, gardner etc.

It was in November 2019 when the Economic Coordination Committee of Pakistan’s  Federal Cabinet had approved the establishment of PMU, Kartarpur Corridor-a self-financing body, for the  management and maintenance of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib under the administrative control of the ETPB.

In the same month, ETPB appointed a 9 member all Muslim team led by CEO Mohammad Tariq Khan which was objected by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)  

MEA had also summoned the then Pakistan High Commission’s  Chargé d'Affaires and lodged  strong protest against transferring of the management and maintenance of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib.  MEA had also received representations from various Sikh bodies expressing grave concern over  the Pak government’s decision of transferring the management of holy Sikh place to a Muslim-led PMU.

The ETPB is an overall body to look after the historical  places of worship of Sikhs and Hindus left in Pakistan after Indo Pak partition in 1947 and it is  also led by a Muslim Chairman Dr. Aamir Ahmad while the Sikh organization PSGPC is the puppetry body functioning under ETPB which was once headed by ISI chief Javed Nasir.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gurudwara Darbar SahibPakistanPakistan gurudwaraGurdwara Darbar Sahib KartarpurDelhi Sikh Gurdwara Management CommitteeEvacuee Trust Property Board
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir admin launches online portal to facilitate return of migrants

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Kabul: Taliban arrests media-persons covering anti-Pakistan protest