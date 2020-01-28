Pakistan must take demonstrable steps against terror groups launching attacks in India from its soil: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday slammed Pakistan asking it to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India from its soil. Addressing the 12th South Asia Conference on ‘India's Neighbourhood First Policy: Regional Perceptions’ in the national capital, Singh trained his guns at Pakistan that it uses "terrorism as a state policy towards India, rather than a peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue". He highlighted that the Centre has recognised the neighbourhood as the most important foreign policy priority.

Singh slammed Pakistan for using terror as an instrument of its foreign and security policy, adding that it has promoted radicalism and terrorism in the region. He further said that India has made clear that talks and terror cannot go together.

"A neighbouring nation has preferred to use terrorism as a state policy towards India, rather than a peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue. Use of terror as an instrument of its foreign and security policy has promoted radicalism and terrorism in the region. We have made it clear that talks and terror cannot go together and that Pakistan must take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India from its soil," said Singh.

He added, "South Asia today is at a critical juncture of history. We should not hold regional prosperity hostage to the interests of states who are obstructing all efforts aimed at regional cooperation. Our intra-regional trade has been abysmally low. We have to transcend these limitations."

"The government has committed about $13.14 billion in credit-lines and about $4 billion US dollars in assistance in the neighbourhood over the last decade. Our government has a firm belief in the principle of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and it will be a win-win situation for everyone," he further added.