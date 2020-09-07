Pakistan plans to infiltrate 400 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir amid India-China border row: Report

Amid simmering tension between India and China at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Pakistan is trying to make use of the opportunity to infiltrate around 400 terrorists through Line of Actual Control inside Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the exclusive information received by Zee News, around 400 terrorists are currently assembled at various launch pads near LoC and Pakistan Army's SSG has been tasked to help these terrorists cross the LoC.

A report based on the inputs provided by intelligence agencies said that Pakistan Army is continuously violating the ceasefire along LoC in order to help these terrorists infiltrate into India.

The Pakistan Army has also activated BAT (Border Action Team) for attacks on Indian security forces and these BATs are active in many areas. Several terrorists have also been seen in Pakistani Army camps in areas adjacent to the LoC.

According to intelligence report, a huge gathering of terrorists are seen in Gurez, Machhal, Keran sector, Tangdhar sector, Naugam sector, launching pad adjacent to Uri, launching pad adjacent to Poonch, launching pad adjacent to Bimbhar gali, launching pad adjacent to Krishna valley, Nowshera, Akhnoor and Dras sector.

According to security agencies, the Pakistani army is engaged in taking advantage of rising border tension between India and China but the Indian Army is on high alert at LoC too, forcing the terrorists to search for new routes to cross the LoC.