Pakistan PM Imran Khan announces 'big jalsa' in PoK's Muzaffarabad on Sept 13

New Delhi: A day after Islamabad mounted a campaign on New Delhi at the ongoing session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he plans to hold a 'big jalsa' (public gathering) on September 13 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Muzaffarabad in support of Kashmiris.

"I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them," Imran Khan tweeted.

I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 11, 2019

He also tweeted a message for Pakistani and Kashmiris asking them to remain 'steadfast to truth & courage'. "As Ashura comes to a close I urge Pakistanis & especially the brave Kashmiris to keep the message of Karbala of fighting against tyranny & injustice alive within them & stay steadfast to truth & courage.The struggle against tyranny will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us," he wrote.

As Ashura comes to a close I urge Pakistanis & especially the brave Kashmiris to keep the message of Karbala of fighting against tyranny & injustice alive within them & stay steadfast to truth & courage.The struggle against tyranny will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 10, 2019

On Tuesday, Pakistan had asked the UN human rights body to ensure that India ends the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and restores fundamental rights and liberties in the region after the revocation of its special status on August 5.

However, India gave a strong rebuttal to Islamabad's claims on Kashmir and hit out at it by describing the changes in Kashmir an internal matter of the country. It also added that Pakistan has no locus standi on the matters of Kashmir.