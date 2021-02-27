Pakistan PM Imran Khan welcomes ceasefire agreement, but says 'onus lies with India'

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (February 27, 2021) welcomed the ceasefire agreement and said that the 'onus lies with India'.

Khan took to his official Twitter account and said, "I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India."

The Pakistan PM's comments came two days after both sides agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.

The decision also saw a global positive response as the United Nations and European Union welcomed the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir said that he 'wholeheartedly' welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome today's ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Their stated commitment to achieve sustainable peace through addressing each other’s core issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates."

Nabila Massrali, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, EU, said: "The EU welcomes the agreement between India and Pakistan to observe a strict ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and to engage through the established mechanisms."

She added, "An important step in the interest of regional peace and stability on which to further bilateral dialogue."

India / Pakistan: The EU welcomes the agreement between to observe a strict ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir & to engage through the established mechanisms.

The decision on the ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

The DGMOs held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact and reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a "free, frank and cordial atmosphere", a joint statement issued by the two countries said on Thursday.

