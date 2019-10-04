Pakistan PM Imran Khan's open call for 'jihad' against India not normal, serious issue: MEA

India on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving an open call for 'jihad' against India, adding that it is a serious matter and not normal. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also called Pakistan's decision, to sponsor a march from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Line of Control (LoC), a provocative and irresponsible step.

In a press briefing, Kumar condemned the act saying, "It's provocative and irresponsible. We condemn it. He doesn't know how to conduct international relations. It's not normal behaviour. The most serious thing is he gave an open call for jihad against India which is not normal."

On Thursday, the Indian Army said that it was fully prepared to foil a Pakistan Army sponsored march planned to be held on Friday involving some people from PoK to LoC. The aim of the march is to create disturbances over the Abrogation of Article 370. Army sources told news agency ANI, "We are fully prepared to tackle the march of the PoK locals to the LoC in Kashmir valley. We will act against them as per the laid down standard operating procedures," Indian Army sources said. Sources said the Pakistan Army has also been warned against encouraging such marches and highlighted that the Kashmiris on the PoK side are being used as cannon fodder by them.

Speaking on the statements made by both Turkey and Malaysia on Kashmir at the recently held session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Kumar said that India deeply regretted the statements, adding that they were biased and incorrect.

Reacting to Turkey raising the Kashmir issue, India called upon the Turkish government to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before making any further statements on it. Reiterating that it is an internal issue of India, Kumar said, "We call upon the Turkey government to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before they make any further statements on this issue. It is a matter which is completely internal to India." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had raked up the issue during his address at the UNGA in New York recently.

Speaking on Malaysia's statement, Kumar said, "In recent years the relation with Malaysia has actually strengthened. The facts have been articulated by the External Affairs Minister, Foreign Secretary and all of us." He added, "We deeply regret the statements. They are not based on facts."

India said that Kuala Lumpur should keep in mind the friendly relations shared by the two countries and desist from making such remarks. "Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession like all other princely states. Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks," said Kumar.