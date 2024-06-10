Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Narendra Modi on Taking Oath As Prime Minister

Modi 3.0: Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, wished Narendra Modi well on his oath of office as prime minister for a record three terms. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi took the oath of office for a record-breaking third term. He leads the 72-member Union Council of Ministers in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration, which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharif Wasn't Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony

Sharif, the only prime minister from India's neighbourhood who wasn't invited to the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, took to X to wish his counterpart on his return from China, Pakistan's all-weather ally. "Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," he said in a post.

Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 10, 2024

Global Leaders Graced PM's Oath-Taking Event

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday graced the historic swearing-in ceremony.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif also attended the glittering ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India-Pak Bilateral Relations

India's relationship with Pakistan suffered a setback in 2019 when Islamabad downgraded its ties with New Delhi after the Indian Parliament suspended Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment that is free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.