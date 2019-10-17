close

Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan pushing Afghan-origin terrorists into Kashmir to disrupt normalcy and peace: Sources

Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Pakistani agencies are recruiting, training and trying to push Afghanistan origin and Pashto-speaking terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir. As per the latest Intelligence input accessed by Zee News, the 'state actors' of Pakistan are desperate to vitiate the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also asked security and intelligence agencies to provide inputs on the presence of Afghani and Pashto-speaking terrorists already operating in the state.

At a recent meeting held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistani army and ISI instructed the dreaded commanders of terror outfits to keep their cadres ready for jihad/fidayeen attacks in Kashmir valley, sources said.

Intelligence assessment on Kashmir situation also reveals an increase in the number of non-Kashmiri and non-Urdu speaking terrorists, indicating that foreign-origin terrorists are also active.

Agencies believe that following the lifting of mobile phone restrictions in J&K after a gap of over two months, ISI is trying to take advantage and push in more terrorists.

A day after mobile network service was restored, two fruit traders were shot at by terrorists near village Trenz in Shopian district.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, three dreaded terrorists were neutralised in an operation at the neighbouring Anantnag district.

Also, in a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested Hayat Ahmad Bhat, the main instigator of law and order disturbances in downtown Srinagar post-August 5, when the Centre decided to revoke Article 370 from the state.

Pakistan has been crying foul over India's move to abrogate Article 370, which ended the special status given to J&K. Pakistan has also been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue despite India's repeated stance that Kashmir is our "internal matter."

Jammu and KashmirPakistanTerroristsKashmirAfghanistan origin terrorists
