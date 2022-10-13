Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at CICA Summit; India gives befitting reply

New Delhi: At a regional summit in Kazakhstan, India and Pakistan clashed over Kashmir and meaningful engagement on Thursday with Meenakshi Lekhi. She is India's state minister for external affairs. Lekhi urges Islamabad to immediately end cross-border terrorism to create the conditions for dialogue. Addressing the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Summit in Astana, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused the Indian government of committing atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the onus was on New Delhi to engage in a result-oriented manner. She represented India at the summit and spoke after Sharif, claiming that Pakistan had once again used the CICA platform to "promote false and malicious propaganda" against India and to divert attention away from the grouping's discussions.

“The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs,” Meenakshi Lekhi said. Hindustan Times has reported this. She said that Sharif’s remarks amounted to “gross interference in India’s internal affairs, sovereignty and territorial integrity” and were inconsistent with CICA’s principles guiding relations between member states.

The state minister for external affairs called on Pakistan to stop the “grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh” and to refrain from any further material changes in the status of the region. Pakistan should also “vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation”, she quotes.

“Pakistan is the global epicentre of terrorism and continues to be the source of terrorist activities, including in India. Pakistan continues to not invest in human development but provides their resources for creating and sustaining the infrastructure of terrorism,” Lekhi said.

Previously, Sharif accused India of denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination and failing to implement UN resolutions. "Pakistan wishes to maintain peaceful relations with all of its neighbours, including India." However, "just and lasting peace will remain elusive until India stops its atrocities in occupied Kashmir," he stated.

(With agencies inputs)