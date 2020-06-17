Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army gives befitting response

Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

On June 16, in the late evening hours, the Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the sector by firing mortars and other weapons.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Naugam Sector (J&K). On 16 Jun 2020, in the late evening hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam Sector by firing Mortars and other weapons. befitting response was given.@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 17, 2020

The Indian Army gave a befitting response. There were no reports of injuries or loss of lives.

It was Pakistan's second ceasefire violation on June 16 as it fired mortars in Jammu and Kashmir`s Tangdhar sector, according to news agency IANS.

"On 16 June 2020, in the early morning hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response was given," IANS reported quoting the Army.

Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas near the LoC. Over the last few days, there have been a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri and Tanghdhar sectors in Kashmir and to the South of Pir Panjal in Jammu`s Rajouri and Poonch.