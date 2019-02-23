हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

After a lull of a day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector of the district at 4.30 pm.

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri district

Amid heightened tension between the two nations, Pakistan on Saturday resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After a lull of a day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector of the district at 4.30 pm.

On Thursday, the Pakistan army fired on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, thereby violating the ceasefire for the third consecutive day.

The Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector from 1 am. Indian troops retaliated strongly, officials had said.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal sector of Rajouri district.

The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries, officials had added.

Amid mounting tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under intense fear.

PakistanJammu and KashmirRajouriPakistan ceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir ceasefire violation
