हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

The unprovoked violation of ceasefire took place in Mankot area of the district. 

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Saturday evening resorted to ceasefire violation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprovoked violation of ceasefire took place in Mankot area of the district. 

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector also in Poonch district. The Defence Ministry had said that an exchange of heavy fire took place between Indian and Pakistani soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

"Around 7.30 am, Pakistan initiated the attack violating the ceasefire agreement. There was unprovoked attack launched by the Pakistani soldiers in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors," Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand had said.

Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and also used small firearms to target Indian positions. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, he added.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan ceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir ceasefire violation
Next
Story

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy seeks Election Commission's help to stop tax raids

Must Watch

PT6M33S

News 50: Watch top news at this hour