Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Saturday evening resorted to ceasefire violation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprovoked violation of ceasefire took place in Mankot area of the district.

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector also in Poonch district. The Defence Ministry had said that an exchange of heavy fire took place between Indian and Pakistani soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

"Around 7.30 am, Pakistan initiated the attack violating the ceasefire agreement. There was unprovoked attack launched by the Pakistani soldiers in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors," Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand had said.

Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and also used small firearms to target Indian positions. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, he added.