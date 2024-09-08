Advertisement
Pakistan: Shots Fired At Imran Khan Supporters Demanding His Release During Islamabad Rally

Imran Khan's party, PTI condemned the 'heavy shelling' by police on peaceful protestors during a rally in Islamabad, calling it 'Undeclared Martial Law' and criticizing the regime's actions.

Sep 08, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that police fired shots at its supporters during a rally in Islamabad on Sunday. The demonstration was organized to demand the release of the party's founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned. 

In a social media post, the party criticized the "heavy shelling" of "peaceful protestors," labeling it as "Undeclared Martial Law." The PTI's statement on X read: "Scenes Pakistanis have grown accustomed to in this #UndeclaredMartialLaw. Heavy shelling by Islamabad police on peaceful Pakistanis gathered in massive numbers for Imran Khan & PTI's rally in Islamabad. Shameful, despicable, desperate, cowardly behavior by the illegitimate, authoritarian regime, over & over again. These disgraceful, unlawful acts only strengthen the people's resolve to fight for their 'Haqeeqi Azadi'!"

The rally began with party leader Hammad Azhar addressing the crowd, stating that supporters had gathered to uphold the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution.

Azhar said that "no obstacle would deter them today," reported ANI. He added, "We will, God willing, secure Imran Khan's release."

The event, which was rescheduled from July and August due to permission revocations over security concerns and fears of unrest, is aimed at rallying support for the release of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since last August.

