topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HINDU WOMAN

'Pakistan should take care of its minorities': India after Hindu woman beheaded in Sinjhoro

A Hindu woman was allegedly murdered in Pakistan's Sinjhoro town on Wednesday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 06:15 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'Pakistan should take care of its minorities': India after Hindu woman beheaded in Sinjhoro

New Delhi: Pakistan should take care of its minorities and fulfil its responsibility of keeping them safe and secure, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday against the backdrop of reports that a Hindu woman was allegedly beheaded in that country.

Responding to a question on the reported killing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said he does not have a detailed report on the specific incident.

"... In the past too we have said that Pakistan should take care of its minorities and fulfil its responsibility of their safety, security and well-being. I would like to reiterate that," he said, adding that he would not be able to comment on an individual case.

A Hindu woman was allegedly murdered in Pakistan's Sinjhoro town on Wednesday. The 40-year-old woman was beheaded, reports said quoting Pakistani senator Krishna Kumari.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America