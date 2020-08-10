Pakistan targets border villages in J&K's Poonch, resorts to heavy mortar-shelling

JAMMU: Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar-shelling and firing from small arms in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday (August 10).

The heavy shelling and firing from across the border in Balakote and Krishna Ghati sectors drew a strong and befitting response from the Indian Army, a spokesperson said. He added that this was the first act of ceasefire violation of the day and that Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts in Balakote sector around 10.15 am.

The cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, but there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he added.

Officials said the Pakistan Army personnel also fired mortar shells targeting Tarkundi village and triggering panic among the villagers. The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing from small arms and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector around 6.35 pm, the spokesperson said.