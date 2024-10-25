Pakistan Terrorists Abu Hureyra, Khubaib Behind J&K Attack; Possible Chinese Link Behind Strike On Strategic Project

The Z-Morh Tunnel attack, which shook the Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, was a meticulously planned strike executed by two highly trained Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Hureyra and Khubaib. Sources have revealed that the attackers had recently crossed into India from Pakistan via the Gurez-Bandipora-Ganderbal route and had conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the site before launching their attack.

According to reports, the attack took place on Sunday, chosen strategically due to the relatively low movement in the camp. The firing began at 7:21 PM, with the terrorists remaining inside the camp for around 18-20 minutes, using the ensuing chaos to their advantage and successfully escaping the site. Both attackers were armed, one wielding an AK-47 and the other carrying a USA-made M4 weapon.

CCTV footage captured images of the terrorists, believed to be Abu Hureyra and Khubaib, who are known to be part of The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror outfit associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). TRF has claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a key infrastructure project aimed at improving India’s defense logistics.

Planned Attack on Strategic Project

Intelligence sources suggest that the Z-Morh Tunnel, along with the Zojila Tunnel, was a prime target due to its significance in maintaining year-round supply routes for the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The project, once completed, would enable continuous access for the Indian Army, a crucial advantage in safeguarding India's borders.

Further intelligence points to the involvement of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who provided support to the terrorists, with both attackers having familiarity with the Zabarwan Range between Ganderbal and Srinagar.

Possible Chinese Angle

In an alarming twist, the terror organization TRF, which claimed responsibility for the attack, has received backing from People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed. In a press note posted on social media, PAFF hailed the attack, linking it to larger geopolitical interests. The note emphasized that the project targeted in the attack was "against our military interests and the interests of our Chinese friends." This has raised suspicions of possible Chinese involvement or influence in the attack, further complicating the investigation.

Heightened Security and Unified Command Meetings

In the wake of the attack, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha held a series of high-level meetings with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gagangeer and Raj Bhawan, followed by a Unified Command meeting** to review the situation. LG Sinha has issued clear directives to bolster security around all major development projects in Kashmir, ensuring the safety of workers and officials involved in these initiatives.

"We will take strict steps to ensure that these terrorists, their supporters, and their entire infrastructure are dismantled. The safety of those working on critical projects is our top priority,"** LG Sinha said, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive response.

The Z-Morh Tunnel attack has not only raised concerns about the safety of development projects but has also highlighted the growing complexity of terrorist activities in the region, with potential international implications. As investigations continue, security forces and intelligence agencies are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to bring those responsible to justice.