Pakistan transporting weapons via Punjab for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: Sources

In an attempt to launch major terror attacks in Kashmir, Pakistan is transporting weapons through Punjab route into the erstwhile state. According to the investigative agencies, arms were delivered from Pakistan using drones via the Punjab border eight times over a period of five days--September 6, September 7, September 9, September 10 and September 15.

A large consignment of arms was delivered to the Taran Taran district of Punjab by the Khalistani group, Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), with the help of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). These weapons were to be used in Kashmir.

Ever since India scrapped Article 370, Pakistan backed terror groups are desperately trying to infiltrate terrorists from across the border into the Valley.

Earlier on September 23, what could have been a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was averted, when the security forces recovered at least 40 kg of explosives along with other items from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region. The seizure was made during a search operation in Dewal village of Dilawal area of Kathua.

Live TV

As per reports, one person was arrested in the connection. Acting on a tip-off, the troops of Army's Intelligence Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police undertook a joint operation and conducted a search at a suspected location and recovered a cache of locally-made explosives.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that Pakistan has reactivated the terror camp in Balakot as more than 500 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate from across the border.

The country's Army and ISI are together aiming for a major infiltration of terrorists into the newly-created Union Territory. According to the assessment report of Indian intelligence agencies, Pakistan Army and ISI have set up three new terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for pushing a large number of highly trained terrorists into the country.

Indian intelligence agencies have also identified 18 terror camps and launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where terrorists are being trained or getting ready to infiltrate into India by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The camps and launch pads are being monitored and helped by Pakistan Army and ISI in their devilish activities.