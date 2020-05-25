हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zakir Naik

Pakistan using its ties in Turkey, Qatar to provide funds to Zakir Naik: Sources

Sources close to developments have revealed that despite New Delhi’s persistent efforts, Malaysia is reluctant to hand over Naik to New India. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering, has received crores of funds from Gulf countries. Indian agencies have been pursuing Naik, who is currently based in Malaysia, also for delivering hate speeches allegedly used to incite terror activities.

In the most recent instance, Naik is said to have contacted one of his old contacts in Qatar and requested him for a generous amount of USD 500,000 as a charity to his organisation. It is also learnt that the Qatari national has been helping Nail contact local wealthy businessmen and charity organisation for collection of funds. 

