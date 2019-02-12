Pakistan violated ceasefire 216 times in January, India lodges strong protest

New Delhi: India has strongly raised the matter of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the month of January. There were 216 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the month of January of this year in which two BSF personnel were injured and one was martyred.

2018 saw 2140 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in which 14 BSF personnel were martyred and 53 injured.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, minister of state in the Home Ministry Hansraj Ahir said, "Diplomatically, India has repeatedly emphasized, including at the highest level, the need for Pakistan to uphold the sanctity of the Line of Control (LC) and abide by the ceasefire commitments along the International Border and LC."

India has been taking the issue of ceasefire violations with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate levels. The matter is also raised through Directorate Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) talks via hotline which happen almost every Tuesday.

In May of 2018, Indian and Pakistani DGMOs spoke to each other and agreed to fully implement the Ceasefire Understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and ensure that ceasefire is not violated by any side.