Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for third consecutive day, trying to push terrorists into J&K

Jammu: Pakistan continues its unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and International Borders on Sunday (June 14, 2020) for the third consecutive day.

Sources say that the Army has launched massive search operations in the areas where ceasefire violations have been taking place since the last few days as reports suggest that Pakistani rangers are trying to push trained armed terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said, “We have launched massive search operation in those areas, if any terrorists had crossed the line under the cover of ceasefire he will be eliminated before reaching to residential areas.”

On Sunday, Pakistan continued its unprovoked ceasefire violation at Uri sector targeting Indian posts and civilian areas at the LoC in Rampur sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The Pakistani rangers targeted forward area at Tounar posts.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Ab Qayoom confirmed that there has been exchange of gunfire at the LoC since Sunday morning, however, no loss of life has been reported but spot details are still being ascertained.

In a statement, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “On 14 June 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befiting response is being given."

Meanwhile, in a ceasefire violation at Kerni sector in Poonch on Saturday one Indian soldier was killed in the gun firing.

In a statement, Jammu defence spokesperson Lt Col Davinder Anand said, “Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Poonch Sector on 13 Jun 2020. Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sepoy Lungambui Abonmei was critically injured and later he succumbed to his injuries."

"Sepoy Lungambui Abonmei was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier and that the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he added.