Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, for second consecutive day

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, in the second consecutive day in the same area. The unprovoked firing took place in Sunderbani sector of the district at 8.45 pm.

Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and firing. The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces. On Wednesday, Pakistan opened fire in the same sector around 3.45 pm.

These came just days after a Pakistani post was destroyed after Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked heavy shelling and ceasefire violation in Rajouri district itself on August 17.

On the same day, one Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa was martyred due to heavy shelling from Pakistani troops. Thapa, 35, had sustained bullet injuries in heavy firing by the Pakistani troops in the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Thapa belonged to Rajawala village of Dehradun, Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife, Nisha Thapa. He had joined the Indian Army 15 years ago.

There has been a surge in instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India abrogated Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.