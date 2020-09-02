हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second ceasefire violation in the union territory within 24 hours.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Bandipora

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second ceasefire violation in the union territory within 24 hours.

The incident took place in Baktoor Gurez area of the Bandipora district. The Indian Army was retaliating befittingly. The heavy exchange of firing was going on from both sides when reports last came in.

Pakistan had on August 31 (Monday) violated ceasefire along the LoC in Rajouri district. At around 9.15 pm, the Pakistani Army had fired with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of the district.

"At 2115 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector," an official had said.

