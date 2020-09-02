Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, damages structures

Pakistan damaged several structures when it targetted civilian areas during ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, six structures, including four residential houses and schools, were damaged. The Pakistani Army resorted to motor shelling in Gurez area of the district on September 1 (Tuesday) night.

A police officer said that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked motor shelling in forward areas of Gurez late in the evening. However, no injury or casualties was reported.

Indian troops gave befitting reply to the unproved ceasefire violation of Pakistan in the area and exchange of fire was going on till late night in the area.

On Wednesday too, an infiltration bid was foiled in Nowgam sector of Handwara area of Kupwara district where after suspicious movement Indian troops challenged the intruders. A brief exchange of fire took place and a large scale search operation was launched in the area. It was still going on when last reports came in.